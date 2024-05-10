1-month-old kitten hitching a ride on California train gets helping hand, rescue says

As a 1-month-old kitten was hitching a ride on the rails, a fellow train passenger spotted the furry stowaway, a California rescue says.

The rider “alerted the train operator” after seeing the 1-pound feline traveling alone on Los Angeles Metro’s Green Line on Monday, May 6, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles said in a news release.

Metro staff brought the feline to the rescue’s adoption center in Hawthorne.

After arriving, the rescue said its medical staff examined the kitten that appeared “to be in good condition.”

The “very hungry” kitten, now named Eloise, quickly scarfed down a bowl of food, according to the rescue.

The kitten will remain at a foster home for about four weeks. Photo from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles

“Eloise serves as a reminder to be compassionate towards our furry friends, even in unexpected places,” Madeline Bernstein, the rescue’s president, said in the release.

The “mostly white tabby with three gray dots on her coat” will remain at a foster home for about four weeks until she is old enough for adoption.

“While her origins remain a mystery, her future is clear: a permanent, loving home where she can thrive and bring joy to those around her,” the rescue said.

Hawthorne is about a 15-mile drive southwest from Los Angeles.

