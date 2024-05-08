1 man injured during 'shootout' at Northeast Heights Walmart

May 7—An unidentified man was injured after a shooting outside a Northeast Albuquerque Walmart Tuesday.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police was dispatched to a "shootout" at Wyoming and Academy. A caller told police a man was lying in the parking lot and that the shooter fled the scene.

Gallegos said after police arrived, the shooter returned before being arrested.

He said police found a vehicle linked to the shooting with a firearm visible inside. The vehicle has been sealed pending a search warrant.

Gallegos said the man was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for an active warrant.