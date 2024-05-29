We just found the motherlode of deals in Walmart's secret sale section — save $1,500 on a Samsung TV and more!

Pssst — have you heard that Walmart has a secret room of Flash Deals? In it, you'll find amazing discounts on sale items that were already at prices beyond belief. Get everything you need for less for your home and beyond, including televisions, vacuums, cookware and more.

Best Walmart Flash Deals

Walmart Samsung 75-Inch Class QN90C 4K Smart TV $1,779 $3,299 Save $1,520 We couldn't believe it either, but it's true — Walmart has slashed over $1,500 off this Samsung 75-inch smart TV. Prepare to be blown away by the sharp 4K resolution and Dolby sound. You'll also have access to smart TV apps and Samsung's gaming hub. This fan explained why it works so well for them: "We have an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining area, and breakfast nook. In addition, we have vaulted ceilings ... this TV has incredible brightness no matter the time of day, and the picture holds true no matter the viewing angle. In an open floor plan with different seating arrangements, this is huge. Couldn't be more pleased with our purchase." $1,779 at Walmart

Walmart Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 21-Piece $120 $300 Save $180 If you love to cook, you'll adore this stunning (nonstick) collection which includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 5-quart sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 4.2-quart casserole dish and stainless-steel steamer. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stove tops, and the $120 price tag can't be beat. This fan summed it up beautifully: "These are the best pans I have ever owned. Not only are they beautiful but they work exceptionally well! Nothing sticks, they wash out so quick and easy. They're amazing." $120 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 4-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush $28 $120 Save $92 Much like its popular multitasking hair dryer, this hot brush from Nexpure brings an array of talents to your hair care regimen — it'll add shine and volume in a single step. Ionic technology helps reduce heat damage and frizz while locking in moisture. Oh, and it's $92 off! “This is by far the best blow dryer I've ever had, and I've tried many! It took me half the time to dry my hair, and it actually gave the salon blowout look that I wanted," said a thrilled customer. $28 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vac $280 $420 Save $140 Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? Well, you don't have to with the super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a hand-held for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. Calling all pet owners: You'll be thrilled to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. All this and it's cordless. Walmart shoppers can’t stop gushing about the mighty machine. “Perfect vacuum for my 1,300-square-foot home," said one five-star fan. "I can clean the whole house on one charge. And the new roller keeps hair from accumulating.” The best part: It's now discounted by $140. $280 at Walmart

Walmart Sgin 17-Inch Laptop $290 $1,300 Save $1,010 The Sgin brand has been around since 2007, quietly producing quality notebooks and laptops and establishing itself as an under-sung but reliable player in the tech world. Though the laptops tend to be budget-friendly, the internal components are sourced from reputable manufacturers. One model, the Sgin 17-inch laptop, is so great you need to see it to believe it, especially since it's currently down to $290. This machine is a steal with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB internal drive that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity. It's everything you need to work from home, play games or use for school. "This laptop was everything I needed! I love the layout of the keys and mouse as it's very comfortable to type and use the built-in mouse," one fan said. $290 at Walmart

Walmart Auoshi 5G Wifi and Bluetooth 1080P Projector $85 $460 Save $375 The incredible little device makes watching your favorite TV shows and films feel like a high-end theater experience. It uses LCD and LED technology to project videos to an incredible 300 inches across, and it's WiFi-enabled to stream from Netflix or Hulu. Put it on the floor or tabletop to beam your footage onto a wall, or take it outside and project your image onto the side of the house or garage. It's great for gaming on a bigger display, too. This reviewer said the device is easy to use and great for children: "I love this projector. My kids love to use it when they have pals over — they're able to watch films anywhere and it's easy to set up." $85 at Walmart

Walmart Bluebow 10-in-1 Air Fryer, 12-Quart $70 $300 Save $230 With so many small appliances on the market, it can be tough to find the right one. Here's an answer that'll also save you $230: A combination 12-quart air fryer that can fit a 4.5 lb chicken, 9-inch pizza or 20 chicken wings. Its 360-degree hot air circulation makes your food crispy and tender with little to no oil, and it's a breeze to clean after cooking for your family. "This is one of the best kitchen appliances I own," raved a home chef. "It can satisfy almost everything you need, including barbecue, whole chicken, fried chicken, steak, dessert and more. Love the large room for cooking." $70 at Walmart

Walmart Travelhouse Hardside Luggage Set, 3-Pieces $90 $300 Save $210 If your current bags have seen better travel days, it's time to level up with a truly incredible deal. The bestselling Travelhouse 3-piece luggage set is 70% off at Walmart, bringing it down to just $90. That's only $30 apiece. Lightweight and durable, each suitcase has 360° silent spinner wheels, so you can easily maneuver around the airport and book it during those tight layovers. Inside, you'll find zippered dividers to keep your belongings secure and, for peace of mind, the suitcases come with secure TSA locks. too. Oh, and did we mention you can choose from 10 colors? "Nice, bright and big," revealed this reviewer. "So glad that each side has its own compartments to fill up and each suitcase has its own lock." $90 at Walmart

Walmart Sormag Cooling Pillows, 2-Pack $29 $96 Save $67 A good night's sleep is priceless, but those products that make prized hours of rest more attainable don't have to cost a lot. In fact, according to Walmart shoppers, the most "fabulous" pillows you can buy are just over $15 apiece — down from $48 apiece! These soft yet supportive numbers retain their shape after multiple uses and feature breathable pillowcases that always keep you on the cool side of the pillow. "Omg, these pillows are great," gushed a sound sleeper. "I bought them for our guest room but they didn't make it there. My husband and I sleep with them for our back pain." $29 at Walmart

Walmart Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody $69 $198 Save $129 Michael Kors is known for its high-quality purses, so when there's one on sale for $70, you don't want to wait to add it to your cart! While this stylish crossbody bag can hold everything you need for a day out and about, it's surprisingly compact. The design is complete with gold hardware accents and a chain link strap. This shopper raved: "Love this purse. Beautiful color and a perfect size to carry my wallet, phone and makeup bag." $69 at Walmart

