1 killed in officer-involved shooting near metro Atlanta hospital, police say
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a metro Atlanta hospital.
Snellville police told Channel 2 Action News the shooting took place on Main Street W and Fountain Drive near Piedmont Eastside South Campus.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Authorities confirmed at some point, shots were fired, and one person was killed.
The individual’s name has not been released.
Police confirmed no officers were injured.
TRENDING STORIES:
77-year-old man arrested, couple forced to move after their DeKalb home is stolen in fraud case
Fulton DA Fani Wilis’ ex-husband says their daughter suffered because of disqualification hearings
He’s known as the iconic ‘Banjo Boy’ from the hit GA movie ‘Deliverance.’ Now he needs some help
No further information has been provided.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.
We have a reporter and a photographer on the way to the scene and will have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: