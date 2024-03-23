1 killed in officer-involved shooting near metro Atlanta hospital, police say

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a metro Atlanta hospital.

Snellville police told Channel 2 Action News the shooting took place on Main Street W and Fountain Drive near Piedmont Eastside South Campus.

Authorities confirmed at some point, shots were fired, and one person was killed.

The individual’s name has not been released.

Police confirmed no officers were injured.

No further information has been provided.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

