1 killed in late-night accident in Horry County. Two vehicles collided, police say

One person was killed Thursday evening in a two-vehicle accident in Galivants Ferry.

The accident happened about 9 p.m. at Ridge and Turner roads, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2008 GMC van traveling east on Ridge Road and a 1995 Oldsmobile traveling west on Ridge Road collided, Glover said. All four people were transported to the hospital, where one of the people in the Oldsmobile died.

The accident involved entrapment and required extrication operations, according to the Horry County Fire Rescue.

The name of the deceased was not released.