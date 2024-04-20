1 killed in early morning crash in northwest Fort Worth, officials say

One person was killed after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in northwest Fort Worth early Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a major accident in the 5200 block of Boat Club Road shortly after 3 a.m. The person who called 911 said a vehicle struck a tree and was on fire in his front yard, according to police records.

The driver died at the scene, officials said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim pending notification of next of kin.

The Traffic Investigation Unit will investigate the accident, police said.

