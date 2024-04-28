1 hurt in stabbing at Commerce City bus stop

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was taken to a local hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds at a bus stop in Commerce City Sunday morning, according to police.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The incident happened in the area of 56th Avenue and Quebec Street. Police confirmed that it happened at a bus stop.

Police told FOX31 that there were no suspects in custody for the incident as of Sunday afternoon.

