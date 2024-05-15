Daily Briefing: $1 billion in weapons for Israel
A $1 billion military package for Israel, including tank rounds, mortars and armored tactical vehicles, has been transferred from the State Department into the congressional review process. Nebraska's primary kept a far-right candidate out of Congress and Caitlin Clark scored a game-high-tying 20 points in her WNBA debut.
Biden asks Congress to OK $1 billion in weapons for Israel
The Biden administration has informed Congress that it intends to transfer $1 billion in weapons to Israel, a week after President Biden said he was pausing the shipment of bombs to Israel. Biden said last week he was delaying delivery of hundreds of bombs over disagreements about Israel's military plans in Rafah. Meanwhile, the vital Rafah crossing and the Kerem Shalom crossing remain closed, limiting the ability of aid organizations to bring in supplies that have piled up on the Egyptian side of the border. Egypt and Israel dispute who is to blame.
Don Bacon fends off GOP hardliner in Nebraska primary
Rep. Don Bacon won Nebraska's 2nd congressional District House primary Tuesday night, beating his far-right challenger, businessman Dan Frei, who said he would join the House Freedom Caucus if elected.
Why it matters: Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, which earned the nickname "blue dot" after President Joe Biden won it by over six points in 2020 after years of Republican wins.
In one of the country's unpredictable voter bases, both Bacon and Democratic state Sen. Tony Vargas will have to appeal to moderate voters to secure a win.
He wasn't backed by Trump, but Nebraska U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts won the Republican nomination in the state's special primary election.
Biden clinched a victory in Nebraska's Democratic primary. However, the president isn't expected to pick up the state in November's general election.
In Idaho, don’t say "abortion"?
Chicago Police excessive force complaints bring worry over the city's hosting of the DNC.
Alaskan lawmakers spoke for more than 17 hours regarding an anti-trans bill.
How some in the GOP are already raising 2024 election doubts.
Mortgage brokers sent people’s estimated credit, address, and veteran status to Facebook.
Bus carrying farmworkers crashes, overturns in Florida
At least eight people were killed and eight more were critically injured when a bus carrying dozens of workers on their way to a farm crashed and overturned in Florida on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The deadly crash is the latest to claim the lives of farmworkers in the U.S. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, transportation accidents were the leading cause of death for farmworkers in 2021. Read more
Feds point to Boeing failures
Boeing has violated a 2021 agreement that shielded it from criminal prosecution after two 737 Max disasters left 346 people dead overseas, the Department of Justice told a federal judge in a court filing Tuesday. The government has not yet decided if it will pursue prosecution of Boeing, but lawyers representing families of the victims who died in the crash said they hope to see further action in the case. Read more
How did Caitlin Clark do in her WNBA debut?
It was Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut, but really, the night belonged to Alyssa Thomas. The 11th-year veteran for Connecticut reminded everyone why she was in MVP contention last season as she recorded her 12th career triple-double, scoring 13, grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out 13 assists, as the Connecticut Sun cruised to a 92-71 win over the Indiana Fever. Read more
Photo of the day: Westminster Dog Show 2024
"Sage," the Miniature Poodle, won the Best in Show honor at the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, beating over 2,500 dogs of more than 200 different breeds for the ultimate prize.
