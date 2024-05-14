Israel presses further into besieged Rafah; UN court to hear genocide case: Live updates

Israeli troops drove deeper into the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Tuesday as the military said its forces were wiping out Hamas terrorists and fighting flared again in the north.

UNRWA, the main United Nations aid agency in Gaza, estimates about 450,000 people have fled Rafah since May 6. "People face constant exhaustion, hunger and fear. Nowhere is safe,” UNRWA said on X.

The advance comes days before a U.N. international court will hold hearings to discuss emergency measures sought by South Africa, which has accused Israel of violating the Genocide Convention in its assault on Gaza.

Israel has dismissed global outcries over the escalation into Rafah, saying the incursion is necessary to root out Hamas militants responsible for the Oct. 7 border attacks that left 1,200 Israelis dead and triggered the war. More than 1 million Palestinians had been sheltering in Rafah after fleeing fighting in the north.

The Israeli Defense Forces said Tuesday that it destroyed “several armed terrorist” cells on the Gazan side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and east of the city as well as a launch post for missiles being fired at IDF troops.

Gunbattles also intensified in northern Gaza, where Israel claimed Hamas militants were regrouping. The IDF said it had killed dozens of Hamas fighters in Jabalia, a refugee camp, and found tunnel shafts and rocket launchers in other nearby areas.

Developments:

∎ Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Tuesday that cease-fire talks would continue although Israel’s assault on Rafah has set back progress on any truce or release of the remaining hostages Hamas captured on Oct. 7.

∎ An Israeli strike on a house in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza killed seven people and wounded several others, medics told Reuters.

∎ Amid concerns over an escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a British emergency room doctor volunteering there said he had been told by the World Health Organization that some emergency fuel had made it into the enclave. “Health is still being prioritized over other essential services, so when health looks a bit better it generally means other essential services are struggling,” James Smith told Reuters via WhatsApp. “It’s a zero-sum game.”

UN court to hold hearings on genocide claims

The U.N.’s International Court of Justice said Tuesday that it will hold hearings on Thursday and Friday as part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the court in December accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention in Gaza.

Israel accuses South Africa of acting as "the legal arm" of Hamas and says it is acting in accordance with international law in attempting to root out terrorists.

South Africa will address the court on Thursday after it asked the court last week to order Israel to cease its Rafah offensive and allow access to Gaza for U.N. and other humanitarian aid officials. Israel will present its side of the case on Friday.

WHO supports Gaza Health Ministry death toll numbers

The World Health Organization on Tuesday expressed full confidence in death toll figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health after Israel questioned the numbers.

The ministry last week updated its breakdown of total fatalities in Gaza of 35,000, saying that about 25,000 of the dead have been fully identified. U.N. agencies have republished these figures.

“The fact we now have 25,000 identified people is a step forward,” WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said, insisting there was “nothing wrong” with health ministry data.

Is Biden at a turning point with longtime ally Israel?

President Joe Biden is at a crossroads on America's military support for Israel in its war against Hamas that could have profound and lasting effects on his presidency and the relationship with the Mideast country.

Biden's decision to pause a shipment of arms to Israel, along with a State Department report that concluded U.S. weapons were likely used to conduct operations in the Gaza Strip in ways that did not adequately protect civilians, marked a turning point for the Democratic president.

For the first time since the war began, Biden last week put conditions on U.S.-supplied weaponry: no more high payload bombs or artillery shells until the Israeli government abandons a plan to invade the densely populated city of Rafah. Read more.

