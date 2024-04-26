1,900 stamp bags found in Washington County drug bust

Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in the City of Washington.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 596 East Maiden Street on Friday, according to District Attorney Jason Walsh.

The warrant was the result of a months-long undercover narcotics investigation into drug trafficking from the address.

More than 1,900 stamp bags containing suspected heroin/fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia were found, according to Walsh.

Ryan Martel Brown, 38, and Marissa Ann Brown, 35, were arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances and possession of a controlled substance.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer Man accused of leading state police on high-speed chase, skipping court date, caught in Florida NFL DRAFT LATEST: Steelers select Troy Fautanu as 20th pick of NFL Draft VIDEO: Banksville neighbors want answers after formerly condemned hotel reopens as apartment building DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts