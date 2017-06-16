Zoë Kravitz Breaks Down the Charlize Theron-Tom Hardy Feud on Set of 'Mad Max'

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Zoë Kravitz broke down the rift between stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy on set of the Academy Award-winning film Mad Max: Fury Road. It’s no secret that Theron and Hardy didn’t get along. In fact, both actors, along with the director, have talked about it in the past, and the beef was obvious to others on set, including Kravitz.

“Yeah, they didn’t get along. We were also in the desert for so long, I think everyone was tired and confused and homesick and we saw nothing but sand for six months. It’s just — you go crazy, you do,” Kravitz said.

Of the beef, Theron told WSJ magazine, “From what I hear, he’s not like that on every movie. I hear he’s had good experiences. … Maybe the movie is what it is because we struggled so much with each other.”

Hardy saw things differently, telling the Daily Beast: “There are these myths that are usually asininely circulated about things that go on on set that aren’t nearly as dramatic as they’re made out to be.” Hardy later added, “I think she’s brilliant and I would love to work with her again.”

Kravitz said the two just weren’t vibing and broke it down to human nature.

“It’s like summer camp,” Kravitz said. “At some point, everyone has some kind of issue with somebody, ‘cause it’s just the way people are.”

