Anthony Michael Hall Reveals Which Brat Pack Member Got the Most Action

Anthony Michael Hall visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and played a Brat Pack version of the game Plead the Fifth. And unlike most people who play Plead the Fifth, Hall never pled the fifth, instead answering every question — and of course Cohen asked the questions you’d expect Cohen to ask.

Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall of The Breakfast Club, 1985. (Photo: ©Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Cohen asked Hall which of the Brat Pack members got the most action back in the day. The obvious answer would be Rob Lowe or Charlie Sheen. Their love lives were well known — but Hall’s answer wasn’t either of their names. Hall said Judd Nelson had the most active love life, which actually makes sense. He was the bad boy in The Breakfast Club, one of the biggest movies of the decade.

Asked what Brat Pack movie was overrated, Hall chose one that he’s not in. He said that looking back, St. Elmo’s Fire was overrated.

And, naturally, Cohen had to play Marry, Shag, Kill with Hall, with Hall given the choices of Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, and Molly Ringwald.

Without giving away all the information, after making his first two choices, Hall said, “I love you, Molly, but I’d have to kill you.”

