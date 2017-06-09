'Wonder Woman' Director Reveals Her High School Nickname Was Literally 'Wonder Woman'

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is on top of the world considering her movie is shattering box office records. When she stopped by Conan we learned that she was destined to direct the film because her high school nickname was in fact Wonder Woman.

Conan O’Brien asked the director if she got the name because she was an incredible athlete and she replied, “Not because I was Wonder Woman-like or looked like Wonder Woman.” Turns out the origin behind the nickname is a much more humbling story.

When Jenkins was walking through her high school cafeteria one day she tripped and fell. Since teenagers can be malicious, somebody said “Way to go, Wonder Woman.” And the nickname stuck.

But it’s Jenkins who is laughing now. She now holds the record for the highest grossing opening weekend for a female film direct. It’s more than just money too, as her film has received almost entirely positive reviews. While Jenkins has been in the film business for a long time, we look forward to seeing much more from her in the coming years.

Conan airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on TBS.

Wonder Woman star, Gal Godot can’t sit still during interview:





