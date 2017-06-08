‘The Mummy’ Star Says Tom Cruise Saved Her Life

The Mummy star Annabelle Wallis stopped by Access Hollywood and told a harrowing tale of why she credits Tom Cruise with saving her life. It all happened while filming that incredible scene she and Cruise shot in zero gravity.

Photo: Universal More

Wallis explained that they had to do 64 takes, and on one of them, something went terribly wrong. While in zero gravity, she had to put on a pack. On this particular take, a wire got stuck around her neck, which could have killed her on the return to gravity.

“When you return to gravity, it returns at double the force. And I was stuck by my neck, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to choke to death,’” Wallis said.

With the countdown started and just a few seconds to go, she let Cruise know that she was stuck, and naturally he sprung into action.

“So in classic Tom Cruise mode, he goes, ‘Annabelle, I got you.’ One. Boom. And we landed,” Wallis said. “And he did, he saved my life. So I’m very thankful to him.”

Watch Tom Cruise go cruising on ‘Tom’s Cruise’ with James Corden:

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.