The Top 5 Lines From ‘Top Gun’

5) Charlie: Listen, can I ask you a personal question? Maverick: That depends. Charlie: Are you a good pilot? Maverick: I can hold my own. Charlie: Great, then I won’t have to worry about you making your living as a singer.

4) Maverick: What’s your problem, Kazanski? Iceman: You’re everyone’s problem. That’s because every time you go up in the air, you’re unsafe. I don’t like you because you’re dangerous. Maverick: That’s right, Ice…man. I am dangerous.

3) Stinger: What you should have done was land your plane. You don’t own that plane; the taxpayers do. Son, your ego is writing checks your body can’t cash.

2) Iceman: You can be my wingman anytime. Maverick: Bulls***. You can be mine!

1) Maverick: I feel the need. Maverick and Goose: The need for speed!

