'The Mummy': Tom Cruise's Curse May Also Be a Blessing In Latest Trailer

Tom Cruise has faced off against all manner of movie adversaries over his decades-long career, but none quite like the unholy creature he battles next month in The Mummy, Universal’s first entry in what it intends to be a rebirth for its classic movie monsters. But as The Mummy‘s latest preview (watch it above) reveals, for all the abuse the star will endure at the hands of this ancient baddie, he’ll be fortunate enough to have a means of destroying her as well — even if it does spring from a darkness now lurking within himself.

In the clip, we learn that Cruise’s hero, Nick Morton, survives a disastrous plane crash — but only thanks to a curse put on him by the title character, an Egyptian goddess (Sofia Boutella) risen from the grave in a surly mood. That won’t stop Cruise from doing what he does best in action films — namely, running away from catastrophic explosions, debris, and other cascading threats — but it does appear that the very curse the mummy put upon him will also give him a fighting chance against her. Which is good, because this trailer indicates that, otherwise, the best idea he can come up with to halt her rampage is to try to hit her with a stick — and that doesn’t turn out so well.

Co-starting Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll, director Alex Kurtzman’s The Mummy will blend action, horror, and a touch of humor on a blockbuster scale when it arrives in theaters on June 9.

‘The Mummy’ Featurette: A Look Inside:

