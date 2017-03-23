Woody Harrelson Spills Secret About Upcoming Young Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ Film

Actor Woody Harrelson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the upcoming, untitled young Han Solo Star Wars film.

Woody Harrelson (Photo: Theo Kingma/REX/Shutterstock) More

Everything surrounding the film has been very hush-hush thus far, but fans have been rabidly putting forth theories on every aspect, from plot points to which Star Wars universe characters everyone will be playing. Harrelson was characteristically tight-lipped, but Fallon did manage to get one previously unknown tidbit out of him, which is sure to keep Star Wars fanatics talking and debating for months to come.

