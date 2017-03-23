'Rogue One': How 'Star Wars' Breakout K-2SO Evolved From Concept to Screen (Exclusive Clip and Art)

Of all the characters introduced into the Star Wars universe via Rogue One, the hands-down fan favorite is K-2SO, the rewired Imperial security droid adeptly portrayed by Alan Tudyk.

Providing the requisite comic relief (“because of the reprogramming, he’s a little honest, a little odd; he’s got no filter,” Tudyk explained to Yahoo Movies last year), the impolitic gangly robot is the subject of a character featurette on the upcoming Rogue One home release, which traces the development of K-2 literally from the drawing board onward. Yahoo Movies has an exclusive excerpt (watch it above) focusing on how Tudyk physically captured the droid on set using a specialized suit and stilts.

Although not seen in the above clip, the K-2SO featurette includes concept art that shows his evolution, from the original designs of him as a slightly altered version of the RA-7 protocol droid (aka the Death Star droid) from Star Wars: A New Hope to the version in the film.