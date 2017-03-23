'Rogue One': How 'Star Wars' Breakout K-2SO Evolved From Concept to Screen (Exclusive Clip and Art)
Of all the characters introduced into the Star Wars universe via Rogue One, the hands-down fan favorite is K-2SO, the rewired Imperial security droid adeptly portrayed by Alan Tudyk.
Providing the requisite comic relief (“because of the reprogramming, he’s a little honest, a little odd; he’s got no filter,” Tudyk explained to Yahoo Movies last year), the impolitic gangly robot is the subject of a character featurette on the upcoming Rogue One home release, which traces the development of K-2 literally from the drawing board onward. Yahoo Movies has an exclusive excerpt (watch it above) focusing on how Tudyk physically captured the droid on set using a specialized suit and stilts.
Although not seen in the above clip, the K-2SO featurette includes concept art that shows his evolution, from the original designs of him as a slightly altered version of the RA-7 protocol droid (aka the Death Star droid) from Star Wars: A New Hope to the version in the film.
In addition to the K-2SO material, the Rogue One home edition will include separate segments on the rest of the new crew, the origins of the story, the production design and challenges of matching the 1977 style, how the characters of Leia and Tarkin were digitally re-created, and a look at the various Easter eggs.
The standalone Star Wars story arrives Friday, March 24, on Digital HD and the Disney Movies Anywhere service, and will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and on-demand on April 4.
‘Rogue One’ Star Alan Tudyk on ‘Conan’ Recalls Profane Comment from C-3PO Actor:
