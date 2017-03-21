‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Writer Gary Whitta on Alternate Endings, Discarded Characters, and How He Came Up With the Title

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (on Digital HD March 24 and Blu-Ray April 4) was such a massive hit that it’s hard to recall how risky the idea seemed. But Gary Whitta remembers. A screenwriter with several sci-fi films (The Book of Eli, After Earth) and Star Wars: Rebels episodes under his belt, Whitta was hired to turn the events that preceded 1977’s A New Hope — specifically, the theft of the Death Star plans — into a screenplay that would feel simultaneously like Star Wars and something entirely new.

It was a tall order even for a lifelong Star Wars fan like Whitta. “You learn that in order to do service to the films, you kind of have to check your fandom at the door a little bit and resist that urge to just repeat things that you’ve seen before that feel familiar,” he recently told Yahoo Movies. Though the final script is credited to two writers who were brought on later, Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy, it was Whitta who first broke the story with director Gareth Edwards and Industrial Light and Magic’s chief creative officer John Knoll (who conceived of the idea for the film). Naturally, Whitta’s early drafts and outlines included all kinds of ideas that didn’t make it into the final film, including an appearance by Jabba the Hutt and a different ending for heroine Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). Yahoo Movies talked to Whitta about his original story, the coffee cup that inspired the planet name Scarif, how he came up with the movie’s title, and the heartbreaking death that was in the script from the very beginning,

You were the first screenwriter brought on for Rogue One. A few details have been released about the early drafts: Jyn’s mother was originally a Jedi, there were nerf herders somewhere in there. What can you tell me about the story and characters you originally conceived?

Just so that everyone’s totally clear on the history here, John Knoll was the guy that originally conceived the idea. He’s the guy that said, “Hey, let’s make a movie about stealing the Death Star plans.” He proposed it to Kathy [Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm] and he came up with a very basic story structure— an early version of Jyn was in there — but it needed a lot of fleshing out. They needed a full-time writer to come in and develop it. So that’s how I got involved.

And yeah, every version of the script that we’d write had different versions of the characters. Especially in the early stages, you try almost everything; you experiment and throw things at the wall and see what sticks. We had different versions of Jyn’s parents, and little touches like nerf herders that don’t really mean much for the movie, but it’s nice to say, “Hey, you actually get to see nerf herders now!”

But there was a lot of evolution. One of the things I did when I first started working was I went back and devoured all of the Jonathan Rinzler making-of books for the original trilogy. And you go back and look at that concept art, and you see how things looked vastly different to the finished film that was made. In Return of the Jedi, originally they didn’t consider Ewoks because that was the Wookiee planet. Yoda was originally in that final battle with Vader and Luke. So there are all kinds of permutations, and you stick with the ideas that stick to the wall and you discard the others.

We got left with a lot of things that didn’t get used. And it’s interesting: In most films you have all this stuff left over that you didn’t use. And in those films people don’t care. But when it’s Star Wars, people care more about the stuff that ended up on the floor than what’s actually in most of the films.

I can tell this story now because Gareth told it at South by Southwest other day. I was waiting for him to tell it first. But there came a time when we needed to name the planets — did you hear this story?

Is this story about how the name Scarif came from a coffee cup?

Yes! I remember Gareth came back with this coffee cup saying, “Look how they spelled my name!” They spelled it wrong every day. And he said, “Look at how they spelled it this time: Scarif!” And one of us said, “That’s got to be the name of a planet.” And I remember saying to Gareth, because this is the kind of thing that you’re aware of when you work on a Star Wars film, I said, “Take a picture. Take a picture with your phone of that coffee cup, because that’s going to be in the making-of book one day.” We saved everything because we knew there was going to be this level of interest down the road in every little discarded idea.

