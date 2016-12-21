'Rogue One' Writer Reveals That the Prequel Almost Featured a Nerf Herder

Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher creating the ‘nerf herder’ mystery in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’

Now that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has finally debuted in theaters, and collected a healthy $155 million in opening weekend earnings, fans are now in post-game analysis mode, pondering its details, and ruminating on how its story, and main characters, fit into the franchise’s larger universe. So when Gary Whitta, who has a story writing credit on the movie, jumped on Twitter for a chat, he had an eager audience peppering him with questions — and he revealed a tidbit that surely delighted the faithful: Gareth Edwards’ adventure almost included the first on-screen appearance of a nerf herder.

What’s a nerf herder, you ask? In The Empire Strikes Back, Princess Leia hurls this insult at Han Solo: “Why, you stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking Nerf herder!” Alas, no such figure has ever been portrayed in any of the series’ installments, although as Uproxx reported, Whitta revealed that, for a while, Rogue One might have been the movie to change that.


The Twitterchat gave Whitta a forum to express his feelings on a number of other subjects regarding the film and its protagonists. For instance, he revealed that, given the chance, he’d love to tell more of the Chirrut and Baze story.


He also expanded on why Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) would have ever worked for the Empire on the Death Star.


He provided the reason that the Death Star doesn’t seem capable of destroying entire planets in Rogue One, as opposed to Star Wars.


And when it came to his heroine, Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso, he had a lot to say about her upbringing, and the way in which external forces conspired to make her who she was:



To read more insider thoughts on Jyn, Galen, and wise-cracking reprogrammed-rebel-droid K-2SO, scroll back through Whitta’s Twitter feed. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.

