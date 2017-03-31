What to Stream: The Science-Fiction Films of Scarlett Johansson

Ghost in the Shell star Scarlett Johansson might not have started her career in the realm of science fiction, but she’s quickly becoming one the best-associated actresses with the genre. Not only has she been in several of them now, but many of them have been hits. Here are three Scarlett Johansson sci-fi movies you can stream right now.

Under the Skin

Under the Skin might be one of the more underrated films from ScarJo’s catalog. Directed by Sexy Beast filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, Johansson stars as a mysterious woman who lures strangers to their death. Aside from Johansson, the cast was made up mostly of people with little acting experience. Under the Skin is available on iTunes.

Lucy

You could also check out Lucy. This 2014 movie from science-fiction stalwart Luc Besson features Johansson as an unwilling drug mule who develops physical and mental capabilities after said drugs are accidentally released into her system. This movie opened at No. 1 versus Dwayne Johnson’s anticipated Hercules film, just in case you were wondering how dominant ScarJo is at the box office.

Her

And finally, this 2013 film is unlike the previously mentioned films but is certainly science fiction. In Her, directed and written by Spike Jonze, ScarJo starred as the voice of an operating system that Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with. Initially, Samantha Morton was cast as the voice, but in postproduction, Jonze decided that he needed a different voice. He hired Scarlett Johansson, and the rest is history.

