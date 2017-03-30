‘Ghost in the Shell’ Star Scarlett Johansson on Her Most Challenging Fight Scene

The new sci-fi thriller Ghost in the Shell continues Scarlett Johansson’s evolution into one of Hollywood’s leading action stars. It’s a career path the 32-year-old never expected to walk when she entered the industry as a child actress in the early 1990s. “I never could have guessed 20 years ago that I’d be working so much in the action/sci-fi genre,” she tells Yahoo Movies of her transition from dramas like Lost in Translation to such blockbuster spectacles as Lucy and Captain America: Civil War. “It’s a bit painful, but I can take some bruising!” (Watch our video interview above.)

Johansson says she got plenty of bruises during Ghost‘s intense production, particularly when wire work was involved. “That’s when you’re like, ‘I didn’t need to feel anything below my waist ever again,'” she says, laughing. But all that practice is paying off, since Johansson emerged from the most challenging action sequence — a close-quarters battle pitting her against four other people — relatively unscathed. “That was difficult, because the space was so confined. But I was able to do that from start to finish, and I was very proud of that.”

Read more from Yahoo Movies: