Scarlett Johansson Dives Into a Water Fight in 'Ghost in the Shell' Clip

Scarlett Johansson will be a cyborg cop on the trail of a deadly hacker in futuristic Tokyo in this month’s Ghost in the Shell, a live-action remake of the 1995 animé classic (which itself was based on a beloved manga series). While early promos have featured some stunning sci-fi visuals and more than a bit of philosophizing about issues of identity and autonomy, perhaps its signature sight has become that of its leading lady in a skin-tight bodysuit. Now, we have a full clip of the actress stealthily taking down an adversary while wearing that striking get-up (watch it above), in a scene that’s had snippets sprinkled into prior trailers and commercials.

Here, a gunman finds himself in the middle of an urban pond, hears footsteps, and realizes that he’s not alone. Firing blindly at his invisible adversary does little to improve his situation, which comes to a head when Johansson’s Major pummels this poor sap, then materializes out of thin air (while decked out in the aforementioned curve-hugging garb) to deliver her final crushing blows.

Following its initial trailer and Super Bowl spot, this scene further heightens hope that Rupert Sanders has a visually sumptuous sci-fi thriller on his hands to deliver to theaters on March 31.

