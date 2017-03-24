What to Stream: Celebrate Elton John’s 70th Birthday with 3 of the Best Movies to Feature His Work

Music legend Sir Elton John turns 70 this weekend. More than 400 TV shows and movies have showcased the star or his music, so in the interest of time, we’ve narrowed it down to just three movies featuring Elton John that you can stream.

Almost Famous (2000)

In the 1970s, a young reporter hits the road with a band going through some turbulent times and discovers that rock ’n’ roll friendships are not all they are cracked up to be. But there is a moment of pure camaraderie when the entire bus sings Tiny Dancer together. Almost Famous is available on YouTube.

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

This Baz Luhrmann classic reinvigorated the movie musical and utilized a mashup of styles and songs to portray the Moulin Rouge in Paris in 1900. A highlight of this jukebox musical was Ewan McGregor singing Elton’s classic “Your Song” to Nicole Kidman. Watch the spectacle on Amazon.

Tommy (1975)

British auteur Ken Russell adapted The Who’s rock opera for the big screen. It featured a cavalcade of rock stars performing songs from the album. The man of the hour, Elton John, was recruited to play the Pinball Wizard. See him rock out on iTunes.

