‘Logan’ Director Slams Tentpole Movies: ‘Bloated Exercises in 2-Hour Trailers’

Logan is considered one of the finest superhero movies ever made, and director James Mangold is being praised for his work on the film. The final Hugh Jackman Wolverine movie is unlike other comic book films in that it has fewer characters and more personal stakes. This made it look quite different films from Marvel, DC, or even Fox.

Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman take direction from James Mangold on the set of “Logan.” (Photo: 20th Century Fox) More

While on The Business on KCRW, Mangold slammed tentpole franchises. “If I’m going to insult other movies, I’m going to do it with a big broom,” he said. “I’m going to say this is endemic. … I think, across all the boards — and by the way, outside of comic books, I’m talking about just tentpole movies in general — they’re not movies, generally. They’re bloated exercises in two-hour trailers for another movie they’re going to sell you in two years.”

Mangold also called out the trend of having throngs of characters that one sees in films like Captain America: Civil War and X-Men: Apocalypse. “There are so many characters that each character gets an arc of about six and a half minutes at best, and I’m not exaggerating,” he said. “I mean, you take 120 minutes, you take 45 of it for action. What are you left with — divide it by six characters, you have the character arc of Elmer Fudd in a Warner Bros. cartoon. So, that formula is empty to me.”

“Logan” director James Mangold (Photo: 20th Century Fox) More

Mangold did give a shout-out to the creators of a few tentpole movies he enjoys — “I think there have been some wonderful films made in the last decade and a half,” he said. “I mean, Guardians of the Galaxy jumps out at me. The first Iron Man. These were some startlingly good movies in their own way. … But the collective world that they’ve spawned is a little repetitive.”

