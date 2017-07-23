Watch Ryan Gosling Photobomb 'Blade Runner 2049' Buddy Harrison Ford

How close did Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford get on the set of Blade Runner 2049? So close that the La La Land star felt totally comfortable photobombing — and then poking — the former Han Solo on the movie’s San Diego Comic-Con press line. As you’ll see in the exclusive video above, Ford is in the midst of chatting with Yahoo Movies when Gosling sidles by with a big smile, and tweaks his co-star on the back. “He’s impossible,” Ford sighs. But it’s clear he means that in the nicest way possible. “I loved working with Denis [Villeneuve, the sequel’s director] and this guy,” he says, referring to his prankish photobomber. Gosling agrees: “You couldn’t get a better co-star or collaborator.”

That collaboration is on full display in the most recent trailer for the film, which was screened again as part of the Warner Bros. Comic-Con panel. An all-new clip was also shown, one that featured Gosling’s character, Officer K of the LAPD, gathering intel on Ford’s long-missing “blade runner” (future slang for “cyborg hunter”) Rick Deckard, the conflicted hero of Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic.

2049 picks up the narrative 30 years after the events of the original film, and sets us down in an Earth that has only grown more dystopian with the passage of time. “I didn’t want anyone else to f–k it up,” Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve told the Comic-Con crowd about why he took on the seemingly impossible task of following in Scott’s footsteps. “It was my favorite movie of all time growing up and it’s part of my birth, my desire to be a filmmaker.”

For his part, Ford feels that the sequel is definitely of a piece with what came before. “We have a script that I think flowed naturally from the story of the first film,” he tells Yahoo Movies. [It’s] a really engaging opportunity to create new relationships and new characters.” It also isn’t lost on Ford that this is the latest example of him returning to a character he’s played in the past, coming on the heels of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. (A fifth Indiana Jones film is scheduled to arrive in 2020.) Asked during the panel whether it’s his life goal to reboot all of his iconic characters, Ford replied with a good-natured growl: “You bet your ass it is.”

Does that mean we can expect to see footage from Working Girl 2 at SDCC next year?

