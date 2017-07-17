'Blade Runner 2049' New Trailer: Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Fight a Malevolent Future

Twenty-five years after its predecessor set the template for much of modern science-fiction, Blade Runner 2049 will pick up the saga’s plot, focusing on a new future-L.A. cop named K (Ryan Gosling) who’s on a quest to unravel a mystery that involves former detective Deckard (Harrison Ford). As the film’s new trailer (watch it above) makes clear, Deckard has spent the past few decades hiding out, although he’ll be forced back into action to battle malevolent forces led by Jared Leto’s android-building guru – who apparently believe Deckard holds the key to humanity’s evolutionary future.

Leto’s glassy-eyed bigwig (perhaps the heir apparent to Joe Turkel’s Dr. Eldon Tyrell, who first built the human-lookalike robots known as “replicants”?) makes it clear that he thinks Deckard has a secret that will help him unlock the next stage in mankind’s development. That likely explains why Deckard himself says he went on the run years earlier. Regardless, Gosling’s K seems determined to enlist the reclusive Deckard’s help in fighting whatever threat is on the horizon — one that, according to Robin Wright’s character, “breaks the world.”

With even more gorgeous tableaus of futuristic cities and industrial landscapes, as well as an ambient synth-heavy score that recalls the Vangelis soundtrack employed in the original film, Blade Runner 2049 will certainly boast a look and feel that echoes Ridley Scott’s seminal 1982 effort. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), and also starring Edward James Olmos, Barkhad Abdi, and Dave Bautista, the sequel soars into theaters on Oct. 6.

Blade Runner 2049: Watch the ‘Time To Live’ Featurette:

