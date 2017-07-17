Watch This Real-Life Avengers Fight Caught on Camera

There are something like 32,000 Marvel characters in the upcoming superhero ensemble Avengers: Infinity War, so naturally when the stars hit the red carpet at this weekend’s D23 Expo, we wondered what the vibe has been like on set so far. Is it chaotic? Is it cliquey? Are they all just one big happy family?

Unsurprisingly, most of the ensemble (Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin) delivered a diplomatic company line: “Everybody’s so nice, everybody’s so cool, there’s a lot of humility around,” said Brolin, who gets to antagonize the whole lot of them as interstellar, Infinity Stone-hungry supervillain Thanos.

And then Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan came along to show us what the dynamic is probably really like on the Atlanta set (watch above) when Ruffalo and Cheadle took exception to Mackie “mad-dogging” their interview with us and smack-talking ensued.

First, super-buddies Ruffalo (Hulk) and Cheadle (War Machine) were perplexed as to why relative newcomers Mackie (Falcon) and Stan (Winter Soldier) were even in the movie.

Then, as Mackie explained, “All the older cats, they try to push us around. That’s not a good look for them.”

And now we know how it really goes on an Avengers set. It’s basically Captain America: Civil War without the F/X.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.

