Watch Our 'Justice League'-'Lego Batman Movie' Mashup

Like many movie fans, we rushed to see the new Justice League trailer over the weekend. But were we the only ones who wished that the super team of Batman, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman were having a little more fun?

We’re guessing no, which is why we wanted to try a little experiment: What would happen if we swapped in Will Arnett’s gravelly vocals from the animated Lego Batman Movie over Ben Affleck’s super-rich superhero? As the mini-fig Dark Knight would say, pretty cool, huh?

Watch above and see if our mashup lightens up director Zack Snyder’s dark-toned DC sequel, which is hitting theaters on Nov. 17. The Lego Batman Movie, meanwhile, is messing with superhero mythology in theaters now.

