Wonder Woman, More 'Justice League' Character Videos Arrive in Advance of Saturday Trailer Debut

Tomorrow, the wait will be over for the first Justice League trailer. The highly anticipated DC superhero team-up uniting Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Cyborg, and Superman — no matter the Man of Steel’s fate in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — to confront some sort of titanic threat. While footage of the film has been scarce since October, ahead of Saturday’s trailer bow, Warner Bros. has begun debuting short video teases via Twitter.

As you can see below, four of the six main Justice League characters have already received brief stand-alone clips to promo Zack Snyder’s big-budget movie, as well as character posters you can see in the Justice League Movie Twitter stream. There’s Wonder Woman, showing off the power of her bracelets:





Cyborg makes his entrance:





The Flash kicks into high gear:





Batman takes a spin in his weaponized Batmobile:





And as seen earlier, kicking the whole series off, Aquaman receives a Trident toss from the Dark Knight:





While a tease for Superman had not yet materialized as we posted this, it’s reasonable to expect his clip will join the others in the coming hours. Justice League, starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J.K. Simmons — blasts into theaters on Nov. 17.

