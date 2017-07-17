Watch the Cast of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Show Us Their Best Blaster Noises

We don’t know all that much about the purple-haired Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, the Resistance leader played by franchise newcomer Laura Dern in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But after this weekend’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, we do know that Holdo is handy with the steel (a still from the set showed her gripping a blaster in the fog).

And we know that Dern lived out all of our fantasies while making the film. The two-time Oscar nominee admitted that she made blaster noises while “firing” the weapon during shooting.

“It’s sad but true,” Dern told Yahoo Movies (watch above) shortly after she made the revelation onstage Saturday’s Last Jedi panel. “Because I thought I was 8 and in my room. Because I was in Star Wars.”

Writer-director Rian Johnson didn’t realize what she was doing at first. “It took me a while to notice, because I’m like, ‘What is that?‘” he said. “And then I realized she’s doing what I would do, which is making the pew-pew sound.”

Dern then gamely recreated exactly what those pew-pew sounds sounded like. And in a show of solidarity with their Star Wars castmate, so did Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn), and Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma).

Johnson, however, politely declined. “They’re pathetic, really terrible,” he confessed.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens Dec. 15.

Watch Mark Hamill talk about his early dreams of working at Disneyland:





Read more on Yahoo Movies: