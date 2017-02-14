Watch 'Beauty and the Beast' Star Luke Evans Describe What It Takes to Play Gaston

Luke Evans singing “Gaston” in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (Photo: Disney) More

As Disney villains go, Luke Evans is incredibly charming. The actor, who plays Gaston in Beauty and the Beast (in theaters March 17), stopped by the Yahoo studios for a Facebook Live chat, where he talked about bringing the animated role to life — and even did a little singing.

Evans admitted that he faced stiff competition to play the braggadocious village hero who woos Belle (Emma Watson), but his passion for the original film and his musical theater chops (he’s a seasoned performer on London’s West End) won him the role. Once on set, Evans felt like he’d walked into the animated film itself: an icy enchanted forest and a bustling French village, complete with animals, were among the sets created for the film. There was even a giant castle tower, which Evans had to scale for the climactic fight with the Beast (Dan Stevens). During the chat, Evans answered fans’ questions about Gaston’s workout routine, his favorite Beauty and the Beast line (hint: it involves spitting), and his roles in a few other films — including speculation on whether his Fast and Furious character Owen Shaw will ever return. Watch it all below.

