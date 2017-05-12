'The Wall' Star John Cena on How He Close He Was to Joining the Military and His Inspiring 'We Are America' PSA

John Cena makes for a convincing soldier. The WWE star, who began as wrestling’s resident battle rapper before adapting a “goody-two shoes Superman” persona, has the look, the build, and even the parlance down pat. He keeps a regimented schedule, too: Publicists warned this writer that Cena’s interview with us would run precisely on time, and it sure did.

Unsurprisingly, 40-year-old Massachusetts native revealed to us that he came extremely close to joining the military in real life — right before he was offered the chance to try out for the WWE. That life-altering, star-making decision ultimately lead Cena to acting, and, thanks to comedic turns in films like Trainwreck and Sisters, his new career is flourishing.

The new war thriller The Wall marks the most prestigious acting role yet for Cena, who returns to the ranks of onscreen military for the second time since WWE Studios-produced 2006 film The Marine. Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow), the film pairs Cena with Aaron Taylor-Johnson as soldiers dispatched to investigate an attack as the Afghanistan War winds down in 2007. They soon find themselves trapped in the crosshairs of a sniper, who taunts them over radio (think Phone Booth meets American Sniper). Here’s what Cena had to say about enlisting in the tense psychological thriller and more.

Did you go through any military training? I know you’ve played a serviceman before in The Marine.

This was different. Tactically we were very correct because we had a wonderful consultant, Nick “The Reaper” Irving, he’s an Army Ranger sniper…. But this movie is much more about a soldier’s mind and how they operate, and honestly for me that’s where Nick came in just huge. Because he would talk to me and Aaron openly and candidly about his life. And that helps you in the decision-making process in creating this [character].

When the movie is over it does feel like you’ve just watched a psychological thriller more than a traditional war movie.

And this is what I love about the movie, that it’s based on psychological warfare and through it all we take the viewer on their own version of it. You think you have something going on, and then chaos happens. And you follow the trail of movie breadcrumbs and think something’s going on and then chaos happens again.

How does an experience like this change your perspective on the military?

I have a pretty good perspective. They are my heroes, period. And that’s been my stance loud and proud for quite some time, ever since I could send a message publicly. Even as a young man I drew from the discipline and the backbone and the gung-ho attitude of the military. It was a very strong force in changing the dynamic of my onscreen character in WWE from hip-hopster to who I kind of am now. It’s been directly responsible for the last 10 years of my success. I do whatever I can in any atmosphere I can to show tribute to our men and women who don the uniform.

As a young man did you ever consider enlisting?

Yes. When I was out in California, I was pretty much working a dead-end job at right about the age you need a career, and I went to college to play football, which I don’t recommend. And I did it at small Division III school [Springfield College], which I also don’t recommend because you don’t play football after that. I did get a degree in exercise physiology, which I still use today because it’s the study of how the body moves, imagine that. But I couldn’t find a way to apply my degree to an honest, long-term trade. I was like, “Well, I belong in the military. I’m gonna go for it.” And right about when I was going to enlist, a friend of mine asked me to come down and try my hand at being a professional wrestler. And I fell into it by happy accident.

I read that you applied to 60 colleges. Is that true?

I did.

