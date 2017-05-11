Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reveals Mistaken Identity Landed Him Oliver Stone Film 'Savages'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and revealed how a case of mistaken identity helped him land a defining role in his career. Taylor-Johnson said that while he prides himself on being an extremely versatile actor, “Occasionally I’ve been mistaken for other actors as well.”

Taylor-Johnson cited one particular moment of mistaken identity saying, “The worst time was actually Oliver Stone [for] Savages — it was the first time I actually got a straight-up offer for a role, especially for a leading role.” Taylor-Johnson said he didn’t know there was any confusion until Stone introduced him to the rest of the cast.

Stone raved about a role he had seen Taylor-Johnson played in the movie 21, which Taylor-Johnson was never in. Not wanting to embarrass Stone, Taylor-Johnson said, “I walked away going ‘He thought I was Jim Sturgess.” Taylor-Johnson went on to say “Jim Sturgess did a fantastic job and I got the job for Savages.”

Taylor-Johnson said that he never told Stone about the mistaken identity. And as for Sturgess, Taylor-Johnson said “I should really thank Jim for that. I’ve never met him either but anyway…”

