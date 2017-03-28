John Cena is a Bull Trying to Go Home in Animated 'Ferdinand': See Exclusive Images, New Trailer

John Cena has proven that he can do action (The Marine, this May’s The Wall), but as evidenced by his scene-stealing turns in Trainwreck, Sisters, and Daddy’s Home, his secret big-screen weapon is his sharp comedic timing. The wrestler-turned-actor will finally get to fully flaunt his funny side when he headlines Fox and Blue Sky Studio’s latest joint venture, this winter’s animated adventure Ferdinand — and we have your exclusive first look at the horned protagonist he’ll be voicing.

Cena will lend his voice to Ferdinand as the title character, a laid-back bull whose life is turned upside-down when he’s mistaken for a fierce beast, captured, and torn from his home. That mix-up is the jumping-off point for a rollicking animated adventure through Spain, as Ferdinand endeavors to reunite with his family — a mission that has him crossing paths with a misfit team including Kate McKinnon’s goat Lupe (pictured below).

Directed by Carlos Saldanha (Rio), Ferdinand is based on the children’s book The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf, and also stars the voices of Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raul Esparza, Karla Martinez, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre. It’ll go head-to-head with Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi when it stampedes into theaters on Dec. 15.

John Cena in ‘The Wall’: Watch a trailer:



