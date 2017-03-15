First Trailer for Disney/Pixar's 'Coco' Deposits a Boy and His Dog in the Land of the Dead

Pixar missed out on an Academy Award nomination for last year’s Finding Dory, but at least the Disney-owned animation powerhouse could comfort itself with the $486 million domestic haul of its sequel to 2003’s Finding Nemo, making it 2016’s second-highest-grossing hit. In 2017, the studio once again aims for critical and commercial triumph with Coco, its first venture set south of the border. And if its initial trailer (watch it above) is any indication, the Mexico setting will be the launching point for another magical journey of epic proportions.

Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of following in the musical footsteps of legendary singer-guitarist-actor Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). When Miguel decides to try out his hero’s guitar, however, he’s magically transported to the Land of the Dead, a sumptuous spiritual realm where people have skulls for faces. While the teaser above doesn’t go beyond that basic set-up, we know Miguel will soon team up with a trickster (Gael Garcia Bernal) in pursuit of the truth about his family history, an adventure no doubt marked by Pixar’s trademark blend of sweet and silly.

Sidestepping the summer to take aim at the fall box office — timing that worked wonders for last year’s Disney hit Moana — Coco will look to enchant moviegoers worldwide with its otherworldly action when it hits theaters on Nov. 22.

