'Early Man' Teaser Trailer: First Look at 2018 Return of 'Wallace and Gromit' Director Nick Park

DreamWorks Animation Stone Age family, The Croods, may be history, but there’s a new caveman adventure on the horizon. Early Man is headed for theaters in early 2018, courtesy of Aardman Animations, England’s finest purveyor of stop-motion entertainment, and we’ve now got its first teaser trailer (watch it above). It’s the first feature in more than a decade to be helmed by one of Aardman’s most celebrated directors: Nick Park, creator of the dynamic human-canine duo Wallace and Gromit, stars of such beloved cartoon shorts as The Wrong Trousers and A Close Shave.

As some eagle-eyed viewers have already pointed out, this teaser contains a possible shout-out to Park’s signature creations. Early on, we see our titular Early Man, Dug (voiced by Eddie Redmayne), sneak up on an innocent-looking rabbit only to discover that this particular bunny has a vicious bite. That could make him a prehistoric relative of the Were-rabbit that Wallace and Gromit tangled with in their first — and sadly, only — feature film, 2005’s The Curse of the Were-rabbit. But sharp-toothed rabbits are only one of the challenges that Dug confronts in Early Man; he’s also got to organize and win the world’s first soccer game, which pits his tribe against another group of early humans. Luckily for Redmayne, he’s got major league British stars like Tom Hiddleston, Timothy Spall, and Maisie Williams joining him on the pitch and in the recording booth.

Wallace And Gromit: The Curse Of Were-Rabbit: Watch a trailer:

Read More: