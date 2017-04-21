In Theaters This Weekend: Studios Make Way for ‘The Furious’

Despite five wide releases, nothing brings the action-packed star power of last week’s The Fate of the Furious, and that will no doubt be reflected in the box office numbers on Monday morning.

The first wide release of the weekend is Free Fire, a shoot-’em-up genre romp about a gun deal gone wrong in 1970s Boston, starring Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, Sam Riley, and Sharlto Copley. Director Ben Wheatley brings plenty of thrills, but critics see through Free Fire‘s paper-thin characters.

Up next, Unforgettable is a sexy thriller about an ex-wife seeking revenge on her former husband’s new love. Katherine Heigl plays the scorned woman, while Rosario Dawson and Geoff Stults star as the fledgling couple. Whitney Cummings and Cheryl Ladd round out the cast in director Denise Di Novi’s taught, but mostly forgettable, drama.

Opening wide after its limited release last week is The Lost City of Z. James Gray’s adaptation of the bestselling nonfiction book follows the 20th century adventure story into the jungles of the Amazon. Charlie Hunnam stars, and is being highly praised for his incredible performance alongside Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Angus Macfadyen.

Set in the war-torn Ottoman Empire,The Promise details a love triangle between Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale, and Charlotte Le Bon, caught in the chaos of the 20th century’s Armenian genocide.Daniel Giménez Cacho and Shohreh Aghdashloo also appear in the epic cast.

Lastly, Disneynature Born in China is a cute and cuddly documentary about pandas, golden monkeys, and snow leopards, narrated by John Krasinski.

