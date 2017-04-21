Brie Larson and the Cast of ‘Free Fire’ Weigh In on Who Had the Best Facial Hair

There is a lot of crazy ’70s facial hair on display in the movie Free Fire, and the cast had a lot of opinions on whose was best and worst. Stars Brie Larson, Sam Riley, Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, and director Ben Wheatley sat down with Yahoo Movies to talk about all things ‘stache.

Brie Larson wiping just a few inches away from co-star Sharlto Copley’s fine mustache in Free Fire. (Photo: A24/courtesy Everett Collection) More

When our Khail Anonymous asked Brie Larson who had the best facial hair of the bunch, she said, “Oh, my God. I don’t want to say, because I feel like I was so caught in the middle of frickin’ mustaches.” Sam Riley even referred to one actor’s facial hair game as “female repellant.”

Watch how the Free Fire filmmakers used Minecraft to make their movie:

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

• Ahsoka Lives! Ashley Eckstein on Future ‘Star Wars’ Movies, Meaning of Luke’s ‘Last Jedi’ Line

• New ‘Star Wars’ Species Debuts From the Han Solo Movie Set

• ‘The Emoji Movie’: Meet James Corden’s High-Spirited, High-Fiving Character

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.