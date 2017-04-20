‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Yes, Kylo’s Scar Was Changed, and Rian Johnson Has an Explanation

Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s first teaser trailer revealed a scar across Kylo Ren’s eye. It’s a result of his showdown with Rey in The Force Awakens, but some eagle-eyed fans called foul on the new look, pointing out just how far off it is from the original injury.

Director Rian Johnson took to Twitter to explain the change:

@origonalname113 @mutlubulutlar @StarWarsNewsNet @TheLastKylo It was my decision to slightly adjust it, and that was my justification. It honestly looked goofy running straight up the bridge of his nose — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 19, 2017





That explanation didn’t sit well with some.

@rianjohnson So now it’s gonna be less “goofy”

But it will never be kylo’s scar anymore. — -Not A Robot- (@lizea77) April 19, 2017







Johnson responded in maybe the sassiest way possible, an image of the campy Emperor hologram from the 1980 version of The Empire Strikes Back.





That was from before the Emperor’s ESB appearance was made consistent with the rest of the series in 2004 by including Ian McDiarmid, who has played the character of Emperor Sheev Palpatine/Darth Sidious ever since Return of the Jedi, in reshot material.

Johnson and his online critic kissed and made up.

@rianjohnson Okay. Sometime the revisit is good, I can admit it.???? — -Not A Robot- (@lizea77) April 19, 2017





Besides, if The Force Awakens is ever altered to match The Last Jedi, it won’t be a first: Anakin’s eyebrows were digitally removed from the end of Return of the Jedi to match his burn wounds in Revenge of the Sith.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser trailer is full of callbacks, hints, and teases. We break it down for you:



