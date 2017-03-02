'The Sense of an Ending' Exclusive Clip: Jim Broadbent vs. Charlotte Rampling in a Battle of Wills

Batman vs. Superman was so last year. This March, the only face-off that matters is Jim Broadbent vs. Charlotte Rampling. The two revered British actors share the screen in the new drama The Sense of an Ending, which opens in theaters on March 10. Directed by celebrated Indian filmmaker, Ritesh Batra, and adapted from a book by Julian Barnes, the film casts Broadbent and Rampling as former college lovers reconnecting after decades apart. Watch their first shared scene in the film, in a clip debuting exclusively at Yahoo Movies, above.

This isn’t a happy reunion, though. Tony (Broadbent) has arranged a meeting with Veronica (Rampling) because she’s declined to hand over an item that was willed to him by her recently deceased mother. It’s a diary penned by the former couple’s mutual college friend, Adrian, who actually broke up their romance when he started going out with Veronica. Tony is fixated on this document, not just because he feels it’s rightfully his, but also because he hopes it will shed new light on a part of his past that he keeps at bay. But, as you’ll see in the clip, Veronica isn’t willing or able to just hand the diary over, and remains firm in the face of Ted’s foolish needling. You might say Rampling is the Woman of Steel to Broadbent’s Daft Knight.

‘The Sense of an Ending’: Watch a trailer:

