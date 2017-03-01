Abbie Cornish Can't Remember Her Notoriously Gruesome Past in Exclusive Clip From Supernatural Thriller 'Lavender'

The only thing worse than developing amnesia due to a traumatic injury is remembering the horrors of your past in Lavender, a supernatural chiller in which Abbie Cornish plays a photographer named Jane, who finds that piecing together her former life means confronting some not-so-pleasant memories. Canadian director Ed Gass-Donnelly’s haunted house saga — elevated by Cornish’s charismatic lead turn — premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, and will look to cast a sinister spell all over when it arrives in theaters this month. Ahead of that bow, Yahoo Movies is debuting an exclusive clip from the film (watch it above).

Related: ‘Get Out’ Director Jordan Peele Explains Origin and Influences of His Acclaimed Horror Debut

In the clip, Cornish’s Jane questions her uncle Patrick (Dermot Mulroney) about her family, who were all gruesomely slaughtered years earlier in a crime that Jane fears she committed. As she tells her sole surviving blood relative, she can’t recall her kin, the tragic incident in question, or the house where it took place — a rickety old homestead that she’s returned to, in the hopes of kickstarting her memory, on the advice of her therapist (Justin Long). More troubling still, she’s begun having disturbing visions, including appearances of a spectral young girl.

Related: Stephen King Tweet Confirms He Still Hates Stanley Kubrick’s Take on ‘The Shining’

With Cornish projecting, per Variety, “a measure of confidence and intelligence that’s a welcome reprieve from the usual bewildered-panicky heroine behavior found in so many likeminded supernatural sagas,” Lavender should satisfy cinephiles’ scary-movie appetites when it arrives in theaters and on VOD this Friday, March 3; you can find it on DirecTV now.

‘Lavender’: Watch a trailer: