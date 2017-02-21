The Han Solo Movie Gets Its First Cast Shot as Filming Begins In London

First, The Predator showed off its band of anti-alien heroes. Then Alien: Covenant revealed its crew of intergalactic smugglers. And now, to complete this week’s trifecta of sci-fi cast photo debuts, Star Wars has given the galaxy a first glimpse at the men and women — and wookiee! — who’ll be starring in the upcoming Han Solo spin-off film.

On Tuesday, Lucasfilm announced that filming had officially begun on Feb. 20 at Pinewood Studios in London. They also included an initial look at the full cast of the still-untitled anthology film, including Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, all of whom will be headlining the as-yet-untitled spin-off film, which will follow the adventures of the young Han Solo alongside his furry sidekick, his buddy Lando, and his mentor (Harrelson, likely as Garris Shrike). They’re joined in the photo — taken in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon — by directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street).

Han Solo – Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins. https://t.co/6mjWKQcwwk pic.twitter.com/dWJwccpY33 — Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2017





The leather-jacketed Ehrenreich already seems to be in fine Han form — and he’ll need to be in order to fill Harrison Ford’s considerable shoes as the iconic smuggler. The 27-year-old actor nabbed the role after the filmmakers saw 3,000 people. Among the reported contenders: Miles Teller, Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Taron Egerton, and Jack O’Connell, although — despite a funny SNL sketch to the contrary — that audition list did not include Melissa McCarthy or 50 Cent.

The highly anticipated prequel blasts into theaters on May 25, 2018.

Read more: