Shane Black Debuts First Cast Photo for 'The Predator' — And Yes, the Movie Will Be Rated R

Monday… the hunt is on. pic.twitter.com/4tScRCnhGA — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 18, 2017





The Nice Guys and Iron Man 3 writer/director Shane Black had a supporting role in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s seminal 1987 sci-fi action extravaganza Predator, so it’s fitting that the filmmaker is now assuming behind-the-camera duties for Fox’s upcoming reboot of the franchise, The Predator. And with filming beginning yesterday, he’s now revealed a first look at his primary cast — as well as let the world know that his contribution to the series will be a distinctly R-rated affair.

Partial cast… beautiful human beings, good people. Also, killers. Cameras roll today. Follow me on Twitter for updates. Wish us luck. pic.twitter.com/vYGgGesW0Y — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 20, 2017





With the above tweet, Black debuted a promo shot of his leads, including (from left to right) Sterling K. Brown, Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn, and Keegan-Michael Key. It’s a formidable line-up boasting some of Hollywood’s fast-rising stars. And while Black has yet to reveal exactly how his film will fit into the franchise’s convoluted lore — encompassing the original Predator, Predator 2, Predators, Alien vs. Predator, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, and many comic book and video game adaptations — he did reconfirm (via the tweet below) what he told us late last year: namely, that he won’t be throwing any PG-13 punches.

And, just to be clear… PG-13 is for pussies. Spines bleed… a lot. — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 18, 2017





While rumors have suggested that The Predator will be set in an American suburb, there’s no official confirmation yet of exactly where the alien will be trying to collect his trophies this time around. Black did, however, already debut a (tongue-in-cheek) deleted scene from the film:





The Predator is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Feb. 9, 2018.

Watch: ‘The Predator’: Reboot De-Cloaks Itself With Teaser Poster, Here’s What We Know:

Read more: