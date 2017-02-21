'Alien: Covenant' Shares a First Look Cast Photo





Shane Black’s The Predator has just released its first cast photo, featuring a formidable line-up of heroes set to grapple with the famed alien trophy hunter. Not to be outdone, 20th Century Fox jumps in to remind us that director Ridley Scott‘s return to the Alien saga is under way and touching down in theaters in the very near future, sharing on Twitter a first look at the Covenant cast of alien-fleeing intergalactic travelers.

In the around-the-dinner-table photo above, we see Scott’s on-screen crew, which will include Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby, and James Franco. The craft they’re in is presumably the Covenant, which is destined to discover a planet that appears to be “paradise” but…well, you know, this is an Alien film, so we can probably guess how that turns out.

With Waterston sporting a very Ripley-esque hair cut, and with Fassbender promising that the sequel will be far scarier than Scott’s prior prequel Prometheus, sci-fi fans’ hopes are high for Alien: Covenant, which touches down on May 19. While Fox is promising in the above tweet to premiere some new footage tomorrow on TV during FX’s Legion, you can get the scoop on the film right now by revisiting our December report about the early footage we saw.

‘Alien: Covenant’: Watch a trailer:

