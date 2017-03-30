‘The Book of Henry’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Is on a Mission in a New Drama From ‘Jurassic World’ Director

Colin Trevorrow has experienced a meteoric rise to the top of Hollywood’s directing A-list. His 2012 indie Safety Not Guaranteed quickly led to Jurassic World, whose staggering global success ($1.6 billion) then netted him the coveted Star Wars: Episode IX directing gig. Before he concludes the latest trilogy in the sci-fi saga though, he’ll go smaller scale for The Book of Henry, an unconventional-looking drama that has just released its first trailer above.

Boasting what appears to be a far more modest scope than his supersize franchise projects, Trevorrow’s tale will concern a preternaturally gifted 11-year-old named Henry (Jaeden Lieberher) with a crush on his next-door neighbor Christina (Maddie Ziegler), who’s being abused by her police commissioner stepfather (Dean Norris). Desperate to help, Henry writes a plan to save her from harm, and when his mother (Naomi Watts) finds this blueprint, she — along with her younger son, Peter (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) — decide to put the plan into action. Cue a building-a-better-mousetrap-style mission that involves sleuthing and a sniper rifle and will put both Henry and his mom in jeopardy.

Co-starring Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, Bobby Moynihan, and Tonya Pinkins, The Book of Henry should be a dramatic change of pace for the blockbuster-centric Trevorrow. And coming on the heels of last year’s Midnight Special and this fall’s It, it’ll also be another chance for young Lieberher to cement his status as one of cinema’s brightest young talents when it arrives in theaters on June 16.

