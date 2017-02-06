Stunning New Trailer for ‘Blade Runner’ Fan Film Should Tide Fans Over Until ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Director Denis Villeneuve will be following up last year’s Arrival — which is currently up for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director and Adapted Screenplay — with an even more high-profile science-fiction project: Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 future-noir classic. It won’t arrive in theaters until the fall, but fans clamoring for more action set in its soggy, neon-drenched future Los Angeles now have a new way to satiate their fix via a fan film from some intrepid Croatian filmmakers.

As first reported by The Verge, director Luka Hrgović, along with cinematographer/producer Dino Julius, star/screenwriter Anton Svetić, and actors Ivica “Dragonrage” Pustički and Emilija Habulin, have just released the debut trailer (viewable above) for their low-budget passion project Slice of Life, which is set in the Blade Runner universe, but tells a story not associated with that film’s narrative. As the promo above thrillingly bears out, their ability to mimic the look and feel of Scott’s source material is astounding, especially given that only five people have been involved in its production.





Sushi Bar Yo, here's a cool shot of the Sushi Bar – in motion! Posted by Slice of Life on Sunday, December 4, 2016

The director (who hails from an advertising background) told The Verge that the story will be a somewhat familiar noir-ish tale about a “low-life drug dealer who tries to turn his life around, but finds himself at the mercy of fate when he encounters a cop with an agenda of his own.” And the above trailer has been released in order to initiate a Kickstarter campaign to raise the remaining $30,000 the team says is needed to complete the 20-25-minute short, which they’ve crafted using some old-school movie techniques (rear projection; matte paintings; miniatures), and which they eventually hope to screen at film festivals.





To read more about it, head over to The Verge — as well as to the movie’s official Facebook and Twitter pages, which showcase tons of behind-the-scenes material about how the filmmakers achieved such Blade Runner fidelity.

Meanwhile, Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 — starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford — debuts in theaters on Oct. 6.

Watch the ‘Blade Runner 2049’ trailer:





