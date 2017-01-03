1 / 8

Men in Blue

Replicant hunters old (Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard) and new (Ryan Gosling as Officer K) in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (Photo: Warner Bros.)

See All the New 'Blade Runner 2049' Photos of Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and More

Yahoo! Movies Staff
Yahoo Movies

In October, more than 35 years after Blade Runner arrived in movie theaters, the sci-fi/noir universe conjured up by director Ridley Scott from the Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? gets a new chapter, courtesy of Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. The original Blade Runner centered on “replicants,” human in appearance but genetically engineered by a corporation for short lives of labor on other worlds, and prohibited from earth. When special operative Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a “Blade Runner,” is forced out of retirement to track down and eliminate replicants that have ignored the ban, a screen classic about what it means to be human came alive.

With curiosity about the sequel running high, we now have a few images from the film officially released by Warner Bros., along with a couple of behind-the-scenes shots from the set, compiled in the slideshow above. On screen, it’s 30 years after the first film, and a new Blade Runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), meets his predecessor Deckard in a story that still has its most of its details under wraps. For fans, it’s an early chance to get a feel for the sequel’s colors, tone, mood, style, and settings. Click through all the images above for your first impressions; Yahoo Movies will keep updating the collection as new photos become available.

 

