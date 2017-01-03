See All the New 'Blade Runner 2049' Photos of Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and More

In October, more than 35 years after Blade Runner arrived in movie theaters, the sci-fi/noir universe conjured up by director Ridley Scott from the Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? gets a new chapter, courtesy of Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. The original Blade Runner centered on “replicants,” human in appearance but genetically engineered by a corporation for short lives of labor on other worlds, and prohibited from earth. When special operative Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a “Blade Runner,” is forced out of retirement to track down and eliminate replicants that have ignored the ban, a screen classic about what it means to be human came alive.

With curiosity about the sequel running high, we now have a few images from the film officially released by Warner Bros., along with a couple of behind-the-scenes shots from the set, compiled in the slideshow above. On screen, it’s 30 years after the first film, and a new Blade Runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), meets his predecessor Deckard in a story that still has its most of its details under wraps. For fans, it’s an early chance to get a feel for the sequel’s colors, tone, mood, style, and settings. Click through all the images above for your first impressions; Yahoo Movies will keep updating the collection as new photos become available.