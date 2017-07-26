Steven Spielberg's 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' Debuts 40th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer

Steven Spielberg is preparing to take audiences to another (virtual) world next summer with Ready Player One. The movie’s debut trailer at San Diego Comic-Con showed that the famed filmmaker remains as daring and forward-thinking as any in the industry. That’s to be expected, given that the director’s entire career has been marked by a blend of audacious spectacle and intimate character drama — a mixture first perfected with his post-Jaws feature, 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind. To celebrate that classic’s 40th anniversary, Sony Pictures is re-releasing it in theaters, digitally remastered in 4K, this September, and has a brand-new trailer to help spread the word (watch it above).

Close Encounters belongs on the big screen, the ideal place to experience its grand visuals and booming, unforgettable John Williams score. The story of a line worker (Richard Dreyfuss) who, after a run-in with a UFO, finds himself mysteriously drawn to a remote area, it remains one of Spielberg’s most purely wondrous works, and in newly restored form, should be a must-see for cinephiles.

The new re-release trailer is cut in a distinctly modern fashion, which only further underlines the timelessness of Spielberg’s film, which co-stars Teri Garr, Bob Balaban, and Francois Truffaut.It arrives in select U.S. and Canadian theaters for one week beginning on Sept. 1, following its scheduled world premiere in the Venezia Classici section of the Venice Film Festival. It arrives for home viewing on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on Sept. 19.

