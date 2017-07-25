'Captain Marvel': What Kevin Feige Has in Store for Marvel's First Female-Led Superhero Feature

In the wake of Wonder Woman’s tremendous success at this summer’s box office, Marvel is eager to hype their own maiden female-led superhero effort. After announcing Larson’s casting at last year’s Comic-Con, Feige spent this year’s panel providing some details about the upcoming movie, including that it’ll be set in the 1990s, will feature a two-eyed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and will pit the heroine against longtime Fantastic Four nemeses the Skrulls. “We start filming early next year,” he revealed to us in the above video interview, all while admitting that in the backs of all of their heads during production, they’re always thinking about “Hall H at Comic-Con. And how to unveil what we’re working on. So certainly, next year…”

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait that long for further tidbits about Larson’s introduction into the MCU. Nonetheless, to hear what Feige currently has to say about Captain Marvel — which is due in theaters on March 8, 2019 — check out our video above.

